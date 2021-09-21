Short Interest in Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Rises By 41.7%

Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
RESCU stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Rescap Liquidating Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.
About Rescap Liquidating Trust
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rescap Liquidating Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rescap Liquidating Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.