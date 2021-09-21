Short Interest in Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Rises By 41.7%

Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

RESCU stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Rescap Liquidating Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Get Rescap Liquidating Trust alerts:

About Rescap Liquidating Trust

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Rescap Liquidating Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rescap Liquidating Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.