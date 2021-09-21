Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Rises By 21.0%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 267.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

