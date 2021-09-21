Short Interest in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expands By 29.3%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $6.11 on Tuesday, reaching $593.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,079. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $623.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.44.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

