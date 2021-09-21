Short Interest in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Drops By 18.9%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 11,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.40. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

