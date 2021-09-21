Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Rises By 22.2%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TAYD stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

