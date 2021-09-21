Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Decreases By 20.7%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 792,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE TKC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 17,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,814. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
