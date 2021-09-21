Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Decreases By 20.7%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 792,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 17,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,814. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

