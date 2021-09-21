Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Grows By 21.1%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTAQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

