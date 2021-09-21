Short Interest in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Drops By 31.8%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 987,200 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,804. The company has a market cap of $724.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58. Viant Technology has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

