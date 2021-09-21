Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rises By 27.7%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. On average, research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VirTra by 109.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VirTra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.