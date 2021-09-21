Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rises By 25.2%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WZZAF stock opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

