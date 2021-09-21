Short Interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Drops By 31.8%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 965,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIB. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI by 59.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

