Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Grows By 22.5%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,127,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 8,269,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

