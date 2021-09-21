Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Grows By 22.5%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,127,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 8,269,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.