Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

Shares of SSTK opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $120.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,090,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,894,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,760 shares of company stock valued at $19,218,064 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

