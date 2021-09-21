Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post sales of $175.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $221.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $779.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,951. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91.

Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

