SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Position Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 134.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.81.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SILV shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

