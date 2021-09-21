Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in August

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMSMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Sims’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

