SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 140.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 172.02 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

