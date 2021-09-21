Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.