Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brady by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,761,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,578,000 after buying an additional 274,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brady by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after buying an additional 174,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 85,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brady by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 80,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

BRC stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

