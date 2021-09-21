Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.