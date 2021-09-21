Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 10,284 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,561,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

