Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 32,800 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.19% of DHT worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DHT by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 672.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 698,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth $3,500,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $954.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.