Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 53,600 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Silgan by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

