SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SLR Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

