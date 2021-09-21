SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SLR Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.
About SLR Investment
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.