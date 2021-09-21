SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Critical Contrast

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

44.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SmartFinancial and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than SmartFinancial.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 24.48% 9.61% 1.00% Nicolet Bankshares 32.51% 13.28% 1.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $133.04 million 2.81 $24.33 million $1.82 13.62 Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 3.27 $60.12 million $5.70 12.33

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats SmartFinancial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment comprises of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment gives direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

