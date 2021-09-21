Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,350 shares of company stock worth $23,393,522 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

