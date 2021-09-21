Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Trading Down 0.3%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 16,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 13,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.