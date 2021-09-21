Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Plans $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share on Monday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SMFKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

