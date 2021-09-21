Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Snap by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,179,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,775,857 shares of company stock worth $350,441,102 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

SNAP stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

