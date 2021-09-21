Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price objective on the stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.17.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $211.87 on Friday. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 12.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.