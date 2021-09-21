Sofos Investments Inc. Acquires 644 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,665. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

