Sofos Investments Inc. Acquires 666 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.64. The company had a trading volume of 174,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $436.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

