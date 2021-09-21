Sofos Investments Inc. Buys 5,395 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.66. 1,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,961. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

