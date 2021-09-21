Sofos Investments Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $155.35. 147,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $245.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

