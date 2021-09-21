Sofos Investments Inc. Has $12.22 Million Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Sofos Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period.

Shares of IAGG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 283,939 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

