Sofos Investments Inc. Has $131,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sofos Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 64,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,109,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,699 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 52,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. 708,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,246,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

