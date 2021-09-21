Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $8.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several brokerages have commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 477,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLDB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. 435,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.95. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

