Solrise Finance Achieves Market Cap of $31.01 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $31.01 million and $7.56 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00068455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00173380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00112703 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.03 or 0.07000867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,133.35 or 0.99659462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.52 or 0.00793712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,082,347 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

