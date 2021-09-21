Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.54. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 145,758 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $43.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.25.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

