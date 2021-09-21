Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB remained flat at $$53.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,880. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

