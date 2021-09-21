Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.74 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $99.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,165. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

