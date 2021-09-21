Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

