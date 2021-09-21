Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 50,519 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned 0.17% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,097,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. 2,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

