Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 630 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 436.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 22,866 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 96.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.30.

DE traded down $4.63 on Tuesday, hitting $335.10. 25,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,840. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $210.18 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.