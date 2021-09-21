Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 139,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $94.45. 1,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,256. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

