Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $97.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

