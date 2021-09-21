Splintershards (SPS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.41 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Splintershards has a total market cap of $28.97 million and $2.41 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.