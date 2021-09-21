Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt Sells 27,526 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Douglas Merritt sold 6,047 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $876,815.00.

SPLK opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

