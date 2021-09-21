Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,283 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00.

Sprout Social stock opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.24 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $137.86.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after buying an additional 133,166 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

