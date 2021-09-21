Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.58.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $250.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.31 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.91 and its 200-day moving average is $241.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

